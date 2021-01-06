Food Bank January 14 in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A mobile food bank will be available once a month in Marquette for 2021.

Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift are teaming with Feeding America West Michigan to host a mobile food distribution event on Thursday, January 14 from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. This will be a drive-thru event, participants are asked to follow the directions given by the parking lot attendants. Guests are asked to remain in their cars and have adequate space prepared in their trunk or back seat in advance to allow the distribution team to place food boxes directly in the vehicle. It is not necessary to bring any containers to this event.

Food will be available for approximately 300 families. Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift are located at 219 Silver Creek Road in Harvey. Please call (906)-249-1715 with questions.

