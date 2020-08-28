Food distribution to be held at American Legion in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The American Legion Post 44 is hosting a food distribution on Saturday, August 29.

The event will be held tomorrow at the American Legion Post 44, 700 West Bluff Street, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Post 44 has partnered with the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians and Gleaners Community Food Bank in Detroit for this event.

200 boxes of nonperishable food items are available, with each box weighing about 35 pounds.

“It feels great because with this COVID, there’s a lot of people not working. There’s a bigger need. We want to help anybody, this food giveaway is for anybody that’s in need. Come in. There’s no names taken, no questions asked. Just come on up we’ll give you a box of food,” said Ray Carlson with the American Legion Post 44.

This event is contactless. Drivers are asked to stay in their vehicles while volunteers place the food box into the trunk or rear of your car.

Those attending the food distribution are asked to enter from the east side of the Legion, from 7th Street to Bluff Street as to not block traffic.