Former Negaunee man charged with child sex crimes

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) — An investigation conducted by the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force has resulted in the arrest of a man formerly living in Negaunee.

Gerald Moore, 40, was arrested on August 20, and arraigned the following day.

The investigation stemmed from an investigation begun by the FBI in Philadelphia, who reached out to the MSP ICAC Task force for assistance. Further investigation led to identifying Moore, who was residing in Marquette County at the time.

A search warrant of the home netted multiple internet capable devices and evidence. An arrest warrant was issued, and Moore was arrested downstate, where he was living, without incident.

Moore has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit criminal sexual conduct, one count of using a computer to communicate with another to commit a crime, one count of child sexually abusive activity-possession, and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Moore was issued a $250,000 bond, cash or surety.

If convicted, Moore faces up to life in prison, with a mandatory minimum of 25 years for the conspiracy to commit criminal sexual conduct, 20 years in prison for the using a computer to communicate with another to commit a crime, four years in prison for the possession of child sexually abusive activity, and seven years in prison for using a computer to commit a crime.

