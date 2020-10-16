Free mask distribution coming to Marquette from the United Way

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The United Way of Marquette County is planning to distribute 23,000 cloth masks to the community. It’s happening on October 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the south entrace of the Peninsula Medical Center at 1414 W. Fair Ave. in Marquette.

The reusable cloth facemasks will be distributed for free during the drive-thru only event.

“When we see a need in Marquette County, we do what we can to fill it,” said Andrew Rickauer, Executive Director of the United Way of Marquette County. “We are doing our part to make sure our friends and neighbors stay safe during the pandemic. As part of Make a Difference Day, we are happy to share 23,000 free, reusable cloth face coverings with our neighbors to help keep the Upper Peninsula healthy.” Rickauer notes that the masks are sealed in plastic and the event will safely be following COVID-19 interaction recommendations.

The United Way of Marquette County received the 23,000 masks from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) through their “Project: America Strong” grant program. The masks are fabric and can be washed to provide multiple wears.

Rickauer says following the event, the United Way will be reaching out to local groups to distribute free masks until the supply runs out. If your business, nonprofit, or school could use some of these masks, please contact the UW office at (906) 226-8171.