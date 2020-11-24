Free parking in Downtown Marquette after 3:00 p.m. throughout the holiday season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – In celebration of the holiday season, enforcement of the metered parking and 2-hour customer parking areas will be suspended after 3:00 p.m. throughout Downtown Marquette Monday through Friday beginning Thursday, November 26, and ending Sunday, December 27.

After 3:00 p.m., visitors to Downtown Marquette may park without restriction in any of the public parking spaces within the district except those reserved for handicapped, 24-hour reserved or loading zones.

This includes North Third Street, the lower and upper level of the Bluff Street Parking Ramp, Commons Lot, Main Street Lots, Lakeshore Boulevard Lot, Rock Street Lot, East Baraga Avenue Lot, and the Spring Street Lot.

Overnight parking restrictions will still be enforced. The courtesy parking is offered compliments of the Marquette City Police Department and The Marquette Downtown Development Authority.

