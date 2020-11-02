Gilbert Elementary moves to remote learning for second and third grade classes

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) — Second and third grade classes at Gilbert Elementary are moving to remote learning starting on Monday Nov. 2nd, according to the Gwinn Area Community Schools Facebook page.

A COVID-19 case and close contacts have been reported by the Marquette County Health Department for some adults and students in second and third grade classes at Gilbert Elementary.

All Second grade classes will resume in-person learning on Thursday Nov. 12th. All third grade classes will resume classes Monday Nov. 16th.

Gwinn Area Community Schools have been working with the Marquette County Health Department to ensure the safety for their staff, students, and the community.

Latest Stories