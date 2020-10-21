GINCC Awards and Auction raises about $4,000

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – This month, the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated it’s 10th anniversary with a virtual awards ceremony and auction.

Business People of the Year was awarded to the owner’s of Jackson’s Pit in Negaunee.

Cognition Brewery took home the award for Business of the Year.

Chamber Member of the Year went to Wawonowin Country Club

Dawn Lambert of U.P. Pink Power was named Volunteer of the Year

The Greater Ishpeming Commission on Aging was chosen as Organization of the Year.

GINCC was able to raise about $4,000 from the event.

“A lot of our budget comes from event fundraising,” said Bob Hendrickson, GINCC Executive Director. “So probably about 10 to 15 percent of our budget comes directly from events and we haven’t done any this year. So with this we were really reliant on it to help us get it to the end of the year type of thing. It gave us just a little bit of extra breathing room.”

