GINCC celebrates 10 years as they get ready for first-ever Lake Bancroft Art/Craft Fair and virtual awards ceremony

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the first-ever Lake Bancroft Art/Craft Fair with White Bear Maple Products on Saturday, September 19 at Lake Bancroft Park & Cliffs Shaft Museum.

Handmade items from local arts will be available to purchase as well as famous Croatian Chicken.

Organizers ask all vendors and public to follow COVID-19 prevention protocols including but not limited to social distancing, using a face mask when social distancing is not possible, hand sanitizing and staying home if you are sick.

Bob Hendrickson, Executive Director at the GINCC spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the event and their upcoming virtual awards ceremony.

Awards will be given for:

-Business Person of the Year

-Volunteer of the Year

-Business of the Year

-Organization of the Year

To make a nomination or learn more about GINCC, click here.

The GINCC is celebrating 10 years of running this year. Even though they are celebrating a little differently than planned because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they will be celebrating online during the awards.

