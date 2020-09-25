GINCC celebrates 10 years with virtual gala and awards

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce (GINCC) is celebrating its 10 year anniversary with a Virtual Gala & Awards, featuring a silent auction, from October 5 to October 9.

Award winners for Business of the Year, Business Person of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Organization of the Year, and Chamber Member of the Year will be announced on October 8.

Bid on exciting prizes like a $1000 travel voucher from Holiday Travel, $2500 TV6 Advertising Package, 2 night stay at Maple Ridge Resort, and more.

Other prizes were donated by Embers Credit Union, Sawyer International, Northern Michigan University, TruNorth Credit Union, Hanna’s Tea Times, Radio Results Network, Wilderness Sports, Midtown Bakery, Elaine’s Place, Hilltop RV Superstore, Meyer Yamaha, and other local businesses.

This annual event celebrates the Chamber’s growth and achievements for the year, while also providing an opportunity to share its plans for the future. It also gives the Chamber the opportunity to express its gratitude for its members and their continued support of the organization.

Traditionally, this annual event is the largest fundraiser for the Chamber. This year, all fundraising will be done virtual through silent auction and donations.

While this year’s celebration will definitely look and feel a bit different, its purpose will remain the same, to celebrate local business!

The silent auction will run from October 5 to October 9. Click here for access.

