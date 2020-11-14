GINCC encourages to shop local this holiday season

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – ‘Tis the season to shop for friends and family for the holidays. More people might turn to shopping online because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Bob Hendrickson, Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director says it’s more important than ever to support small businesses and shop local.

“For every dollar you spend, close to three-quarters of that stays back in the local economy,” said Hendrickson. “So the more that time gets spent in the local economy, the more benefit it has to the economy.”

There are two upcoming events dedicated to promoting people to shop local.

Wednesday, November 18 is Ladies Night Out ‘Lite’ in Ishpeming. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be smaller than in previous years.

Participating for 2020:

-Main Street Antique Mall

-Wilderness Sports

-Carpet Specialists

-Yooper Goddess

-Native Nails

-Main Haven Boutique

-Bucks Restaurant

-White Bear Maple Products

-Rise UP Yoga

-Rare Earth Goods

-Da Yoopers Tourist Trap

-The Womens Center – Gossard Building

The Saturday after Thanksgiving is Small Business Saturday. GINCC says people are encouraged to shop local that day too.

