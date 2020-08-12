GINCC talks about Ishpeming events and their annual awards

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Many events are going on in Ishpeming these next couple of days. Bob Hendrickson with the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about some of those events.

Events include the Partridge Creek Farm Showcase, Summer Concert Series and the groundbreaking on the new Ishpeming Senior Center.

A big event that is coming up for the GINCC is the GINCC Annual Awards.

For more information on the GINCC, click here.

