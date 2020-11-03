GivingTuesdayMilitary effort to collect mail for active military and veterans in the U.P.

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – In honor of Giving Tuesday coming up, one Yooper is using that to spread goodness to active military and veterans all month long.

Anna Dravland, the Founder of Spread Goodness Day is a U.P. Ambassador for Giving Tuesday Military. She has opened a P.O. Box for the month of November where can send letters, cards and small gifts to local men and women serving in the 652nd and 107th military units and veterans living at at the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans.

“Basically what we’re going to do is just collect it,” said Dravland. “We won’t open a single thing, we’ll just inventory who sent some things so there is some transparency and then on December 1st, we’re just going to give it all away to the three organizations. There is just really no bad reason not to. Our military obviously needs our support. They work hard, they’re on the frontlines of everything that we face as a country and we know that we are in a crazy time right now.”

If you’d like to be part of the effort,

Address it to the recipient, which unit they are part of (652nd, 107th or D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans)

Care of: Giving Tuesday Military U.P.

P.O. Box 146

Marquette, Michigan, 49855

Dravland says she hope many people get on board with this cause like having families and schools participate.

For more information on this effort, click here.

Latest stories