Glass Bottom Shipwreck Tours utilizes new retrieval device to rescue two kayakers

MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – On September 20, Glass Bottom Shipwreck Tours was able to rescue two kayakers thanks to a device they implemented just this season.

“We call it the shark cage,” said Capt. Kate Faust. “It was designed by my brother and what it is, is it’s made out of aluminum and it folds out and we can put it out over the side of the boat and use it as a ladder so people can climb up it, but easier and the way we used it during the rescue was in it’s cradle format.”

The device is part of new boat the business got this year. As for the rescue, Faust says it was a simple process.

“We were on the north-east side of Grand Island and there was two kayakers and they were waving us over for help,” said Faust. “It was 32 mile an hour winds that afternoon. We put the apparatus or the shark cage down into use and we picked up the kayakers really easy with it. They were literally able to just able to paddle into it.”

As a business that basically runs a water, Glass Bottom Shipwreck Tours says they take safety very seriously.

“The Tour is a museum style family fun tour so we kind of educate and entertain at the same time and we try to lead people to believe that we’re having just as much fun as they are, but underneath the surface, we got a lot of safety things that we are looking out for the entire time and one of them is the other vessels in the area,” said Faust.

Faust says with the amount of people coming to the area, they expect to use the shark cage more in the future.

