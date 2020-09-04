MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette’s Graci Studio & Gallery is a collection of work from Joey Graci and other artists.
It features a contemporary craft and art gallery that shows award winning artists from across the country.
Graci spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the gallery and how he holds pop-up sales for artists every weekend. This Saturday, Ronna Katz will be the featured artist.
The gallery is located at 555 E. Michigan St., Marquette (across the street from McCarty’s Cove) and is open from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday – Thursday and 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
For more information, click here.
Latest stories
- Report: Trump disparaged US war dead as ‘losers,’ ‘suckers’
- Wooden Nickel identified as potential COVID-19 exposure site
- Graci Studio & Gallery features different artists and pop-up sales
- Newsfeed Now: Facebook crackdown on political posts; “Saucy nugs” debate goes viral
- 75-year-old woman buried under house in EF-4 tornado says it actually saved her life