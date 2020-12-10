Grant provides funding for additions at Suicide Hill Ski Bowl

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Great Lakes Sports Commission granted $55,000 to the Ishpeming Ski Club for additions at the Suicide Bowl ski venue.

The funding will aid in the addition of a modern chalet with changing rooms, meeting room and ski waxing facilities along with a Quonset structure for storing equipment.

“I’m happy to see improvements being made to the ISC facilities,” said Billy Demong, Olympic gold medalist and executive director of USA Nordic Skiing. “The ISC works very hard to foster and create a top-notch training program for Marquette’s youth and has been giving back to the area for well over 100 years.”

The work is part of a five-year plan to develop Suicide Bowl into a regional ski jumping and Nordic combined training facility that will attract local and international athletes.

Hiawatha Log Homes of Wetmore will provide materials for the second level log walls of the chalet. Holli Forest Products of Ishpeming committed to providing transportation of the log wall system components to the venue. They will also provide equipment to assist with erecting the second level of the chalet and the Quonset structure.

