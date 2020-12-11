Great Lakes Recovery Centers still in need of supplies, clothing for clients

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Great Lakes Recovery Centers is still in need of donations for their clients.

Last week for Giving Tuesday, the non-profit organization held a supply drive. Lots of items were donated at outpatient locations throughout the Upper Peninsula. Items such as toiletries, board games, and gently-used clothing are always in need.

“We did have a lot of people drop things off last week and we are so grateful for everyone who’s donated this year,” said Tayler Tankersley, marketing coordinator for Great Lakes Recovery Centers. “A lot of people have been donating and we are so grateful to see that because it helps a lot. It helps our clients. A lot of people will come into, especially residential treatment, and might not have the proper clothes especially for the winter season up here. It’s really nice to have those items at hand for them.”

All items collected will be distributed to GLRC locations in the U.P.

