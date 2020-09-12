Group walks twelve miles in tribute to 9-11

MARQUETTE, Mich., (WJMN) Starting at Presque Isle and ending at Presque Isle, a group carrying flags had a tribute hike through Marquette in remembrance of 9-11.

The event was organized by Jacob Truttman. He says they did the event to show they remember 9-11 and that they still care about those who lost their lives or lost a loved one on that day.

“I want to make sure that the families of people who lost family members, loved ones, relatives, things like that on 9-11 to know that we still remember them, we still care about them and we honor their sacrifice,” said Truttman.

They hiked 12.8 miles from Presque Isle, through town and back to Presque Isle.

“Our route started right here across from Presque Isle Marina, we walked down Presque Isle Avenue to Lakeshore Boulevard, we took Lakeshore Boulevard to Washington Street, then from there we took Washington Street all the way to US-41,” said Truttman. “We walked all the way up US 41 until we got to County Road HQ, we took County Road HQ all the way back to Presque Isle Avenue and took Presque Isle avenue back to the arena here.”

Skyler Rockey, another community member who participated in the walk says he participated because he wanted to get friends and family involved to remember 9-11.

“We wanted to get the community involved, get our friends and family involved to come out and just remember 9-11 itself break away from all the normalities of life, and just kind of take that time to really let it sit in,” said Rockey.

Truttman says he is glad they were able to participate in the tribute hike.

“I feel glad, glad I was able to participate in this today and you know show those families my support as well as work on bringing out community together,” said Truttman

