Gwinn Area Community Schools move to remote learning

GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) — Gwinn Area Community Schools announced on Thursday they will move to full remote learning for 2 weeks.

The school district anticipates students can return to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 30.

Teachers are preparing students Thursday for learning at home, which they’ve been practicing all year.

Lessons will continue through Seesaw and Google Classroom as they have for the Flipped Fridays.

All Chromebooks, student items, and any other materials should go home with students Thursday for the next two weeks.

If students forget something at school, Gwinn Area Community Schools recommend calling the child’s school to make arrangements for pickup.

“We are taking this proactive measure to provide two full weeks of distancing between all students and staff and help prevent any spread of COVID amongst our school and community families,” said Sandra Petrovic, Superintendent of Gwinn Area Community Schools.

“Though we have had only a few cases brought into school we do now have others out waiting on test results and more students in quarantine due to being identified as a close contact. As I previously stated, when we have more students in quarantine and start to get tight with staffing, it’s time to move to remote learning.”

“PLEASE keep your children and yourselves social distanced from others and continue to wear masks when out and about. We do NOT need COVID to spread in our neighborhoods and brought back to school in December,” GWAS wrote in their statement.

