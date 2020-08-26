Gwinn man arrested for child sexually abusive material

GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) — An investigation done by the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has resulted in the arrest of a man from Gwinn.

Craig Hanninen, 41, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 21, and arraigned on Monday, Aug. 24.

The investigation stemmed from an investigation into peer-to-peer file sharing of child sexually abusive material conducted by the MSP ICAC Task Force. The investigation led to locating a residence in Marquette County where the suspect was residing.

A search warrant of the home netted multiple internet-capable devices and evidence. An arrest warrant was issued and Hanninen was arrested without incident.

Hanninen has been charged with 12 counts of child sexually abusive activity-aggravated, one count of child sexually abusive activity-aggravated possession, and 13 counts of using a computer to commit a crime. Hanninen was issued a $260,000 bond, cash or surety.

If convicted, Hanninen faces 25 years in prison for the aggravated child sexually abusive activity, 10 years in prison for the aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, and up to 20 years in prison for using a computer to commit a crime.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children and family members about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to assist in keeping children safe online.

The NCMEC provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website http://www.missingkids.org. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at http://www.michiganicac.com.