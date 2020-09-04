Hematite rock delivered, another step in completing ‘3 Sons of Ishpeming’ memorial

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – A memorial rendering of the three famous sons of Ishpeming reached another milestone.

A hematite rock was transported from the Republic Mine to the Ishpeming Heritage Plaza Friday morning. This rock is part of the base that will hold the figures of Nobel Prize Winner – Dr. Glenn Seaborg, Presidential Medal of Freedom Award Winner – Clarence “Kelly” Johnson and famous author and Michigan Supreme Court Justice – John Voelker.

“Proud to represent the city with recognizing three of our forefathers that came through and really made an impact on our town and being able to put something out that remembers them and shows our proud history is just a great thing,” said Ishpeming City Manager, Craig Cugini. “It’s right along our heritage trail so everyone coming in and out of town is going to have to look at it and take the time to see it and understand it and understand the rich history of this small town.”

The figures are finished and were transported back to the U.P. on Friday. An unveiling ceremony has yet to be determined, but there will be more projects at the plaza.

“It’s this entire stretch of road between First and Second Street,” said Bob Marietti, coordinator of the memorial. “We’re going to be honoring more people that have brought a lot of prestige to this small city.”

Fundraising efforts are halfway to the $40,000 goal. Donations should be made payable to the City of Ishpeming with a notation of ‘3 Sons Mem.’ and mailed to Bob Marietti at 508 E. North St., Ishpeming, MI 49849.

For more info contact Bob at cmarietti@sbcglobal.net. You can also follow along with progress by clicking here to visit the Ishpeming Heritage Plaza Facebook page.

Latest news