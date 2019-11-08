Here we snow again

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Winter has finally arrived, which means, snow and lots of it.

People in the U.P. had a variety of reactions when they woke up this morning to a blanket of snow. Commuters had to transition into winter driving to fight the tough road conditions.

While there are some Yoopers that may not be enjoying the snow, some have been waiting for it.

Ben Basten & Tryg Solberg, Marquette Residents said, “Hoping for a winter of skiing. Yeah just being out for more skiing and running. This is great.”

Local 3’s Peter Curi asked if they were upset the snow arrived?

“No. You know what? Just let it snow. It’s pretty cool. I love it. I’m excited for it,” said Basten & Solberg.

Local 3 spoke with a retired woman who said she moved to the Upper Peninsula this year for the snow and today did not disappoint her. She was excited to finally witness the beauty that is the U.P.