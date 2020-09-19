High school football returns with changes

MARQUETTE, Mich., (WJMN) – High school football kicked off a few weeks late and with some changes in the stadium.

Marquette High School’s first game against Menominee High School didn’t feature a marching band, but Marquette’s sideline cheer and dance teams were there. Each player, cheerleader and dance team member from both Menominee and Marquette high schools were allowed to have two spectators present for the game.

According to the guidelines set by Governor, outdoor sports held in a stadium setting are limited to 25% of the seating capacity or 500 people, whichever is the lesser number. This guideline is for schools playing in regions six and eight. Although seating in the stadium was limited, some fans were seen outside the fence trying to get a glimpse of the first game of the season.

Everyone in attendance, including players, were also required to wear face coverings. Both teams wore clear face shields that snap to their helmets. Austin Riddel, a quarterback for Marquette, says they didn’t interfere much during the game.

“It didn’t affect me too much, I’m just happy we were able to play”

It was a quieter game than in past years, Eric Mason, head coach says they were just happy to be able to play the game.

“It felt the same on the field, I know probably the kids missed their studetn section and we obviously miss them because it is nice when they’re up there and we can hear them.”

They will also be playing a shorter season this year with only 6 regular games before the playoffs.