Homelessness Awareness Week hopes to ‘humanize the homeless’ in Marquette, Alger Counties

ALGER, MARQUETTE COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) – The Alger-Marquette Local Planning Body is hoping to bring more awareness to homelessness in the Upper Peninsula.

Homelessness Awareness Week is November 15 through the 22nd. This year’s theme of events is “Humanize the Homeless”.

“If you’re a person who is blessed with a home and vehicle and resources and has some time to donate on not only to working at the shelter but maybe to mentoring someone,” said Kim Frost, a Welcome Home Case Manager for Lutheran Social Services. “To helping to teach someone those basic life skills. It’s through those relationships that will really help the problem of homelessness and work to guide people and walk people along their path.”

The Noon and Breakfast Rotary Clubs of Marquette helped to bring an author to the area to discuss his book about the homeless around the country.

“We’re having an author, his name is Justin Wilder Doering and he’s the author of Fifty Sandwiches, which is a compilation of fifty stories about people who have lived through homelessness and their experiences, their stories, their histories. He is coming to speak with us about his project. We have a whole series of events that will happen throughout the week after that presentation Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Marquette Commons,” said Frost.

An awareness walk will take place beginning at the YMCA of Marquette on Saturday, November 21 at 9.a.m On Sunday, November 22, there will be an awareness walk at Binsfeld Bayshore Park Pavilion in Munising at 1 p.m.

Below is a full list of events for Homelessness Awareness Week:

There will also be a Street Outreach Supply Drive. Warm winter items are being collected: sleeping bags, coats, boots, gloves, hats, hand warmers. Food items such as Gatorade/Vitamin Water and granola bars are also requested.

Items can be dropped off at designated locations: First Presbyterian Church, Lutheran Social Services, Catholic Charities, SAIL, Goodwill, Salvation Army, St. Vincent De Paul, and Peter White Public Library.

Any items and proceeds collected will benefit local agencies on homelessness.