How to lower your energy bill and save money this winter

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- Snow will soon be flying in the Upper Peninsula, which could mean higher light and power bills. But don’t worry, there are some ways to help save money and energy in your homes.

Today, October 2 is National Energy Efficiency Day. It’s an effort to promote clean energy and cut carbon usage. The best way for homeowners to save money and energy is through energy management practices. One of those practices includes solar panels.

Pamela Perkins, the owner of Rare Earth Goods and Cafe in Ishpeming, had 67 solar panels installed on the roof of the business as a main source of power about two years ago. She said they used to pay over $1400 a month for electric, now they pay almost nothing.

“They’re working really well. I mean we have almost no electric bill, and it runs the entire building. There are four-bedroom apartments upstairs, a couple of Air BnB’s. It runs all my coolers and my air conditioning,” said Perkins.

Another way you can save energy and money is by programmable thermostats, where you can schedule when and when not your heat turns on. Places in the home that lose energy that people might not think about are old chimneys or fireplaces that are not being used.

Kevin Downs says homeowners should have their homes checked for Improperly installed or sealed windows and doors.

“If your house is drafty, you’ve got energy lost. If your house does not seem to stay warm, some rooms are warm, some aren’t, you may have an inefficiency of your furnace. Whether it’s the way it’s laid out, and the efficiency of airflow, or hot water flow or some part of that is not functioning correctly,” said Downs, the Supervisor of Metering and Energy Programs at Board of Light and Power.

Some tips for you to save energy and money this winter include: checking insulation, closing windows and doors, and turning lights off when not in use. Board of Light and Power also says upgrading old appliances to more energy-efficient ones will be a big money saver. The best way to manage appliances is to get plug strips.

Marquette Board of Light and Power are also trying to lower their carbon footprint. They recently converted from coal-fired steam plants to natural gas, which is a lot less expensive and more efficient. They also have the U.P.’s first community solar garden. The solar power goes into the grid system and is credited off that customer’s bill. The panels benefit the whole community. Those panels that have not been sold, that power goes back into the grid There are around 40 panels available for purchase, about $480 per panel. You can contact the Marquette Board of Light and Power to find out more about purchasing a panel.



