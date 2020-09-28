Injured hiker rescued from top of Hogsback Mountain

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — On Saturday, the Marquette Township Fire Department were dispatched to Hogsback Mountain for a report of a 40-year-old woman who had fallen, hit her head and was unable to walk near the top of the mountain.

Emergency personnel were able to reach the woman about an hour and a half after being dispatched.

After medical teams observed the 40-year-old woman, the emergency personnel were able to transport her in a stokes basket down the mountain.

Almost two hours later, the woman was loaded into an ambulance and transported to UP Health Systems-Marquette.

“We could not have accomplished this as quickly and efficiently as we did without the help of Chip and Nick Davis who are experienced mountain bike riders who are very familiar with the mountain,” said Marquette Township Fire Chief Dan Shanahan.

“Hogsback Mountain is a difficult climb. We are recommending only experienced hikers attempt to reach the top, wear the proper shoes, dress accordingly, bring water and possibly a first aid kit.”

