Ishpeming Christmas Parade canceled, committee hopeful for next year

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) — The Ishpeming Community Events committee announced Tuesday that the Christmas parade, typically held on the Friday after Thanksgiving, will be canceled this year.

The decision came two days after Gov. Whitmer announced a three-week pause on indoor social gatherings and other group activities.

“The safety and well-being of the public are of paramount importance, along with the current State of Michigan restrictions on gatherings, led to the decision to cancel,” Ishpeming Community Events President Tracy Magnuson wrote in a letter to the community.

The Ishpeming Community Events committee will determine at a later date whether other Christmas activities can take place after Dec. 8.

“The Ishpeming Community Events is hopeful that the health crisis will subside and the parade will resume in 2021.”

