Ishpeming man struck by vehicle on US-41

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Saturday morning, The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to US-41 near County Road CJ, just west of Jerzee’s 41 Club in Ely Township, where a pedestrian who was walking along the road edge was struck from behind by a mid to large sized service vehicle.

The 39-year-old Wisconsin driver, formally from Marquette County, was heading to work when the collision occurred.

The driver said he was heading easy when he came upon a subject who was walking east along the road edge and fog line. The driver was not able to avoid the collision.

The walker was wearing dark clothing at the time making them harder to see.

The 19-year-old Ishpeming man was injured and brought to UP Health Systems-Marquette by UPHS-EMS-Ishpeming.

The victim was in serious conidition at the time of the admittance to the emergency room.

Evidence at the scene appears to show the Ishpeming man was walking in the same direction as traffic.

Alcohol may have been a factor in the crash with further investigation being taken.

No citations were issued.

Latest Stories