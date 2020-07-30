Ishpeming parishes to hold used bike sale on Saturday

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Parishes in Ishpeming are holding a Community Used Bike Sale on Saturday, August 1st from 9:00am until Noon at St. John’s in the Pine Street parking lot.

They have 40 bikes in working condition, both adult and children bikes, most will be under $50, and numerous bikes for $5 that can be stripped and used for parts.

Fr. Ryan Ford spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the event.

Proceeds will go to St. Vincent de Paul Society and the Knights of Columbus seminarian fund to support men preparing for the priesthood in their diocese.

