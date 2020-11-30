Ispheming Police investigate suspicious death

ISPHEMING, Mich. (WJMN) — The Ishpeming Police Department located a body of a female victim Friday night.

The body was found under ice 6 feet away from shore next to Excelsior Street.

Officers contacted the Michigan State Police Crime Lab to assist in the investigation of the found body.

Earlier in the day, a vehicle was found in the ditch off Excelsior Street just before 6 p.m. Friday.

Ishpeming Police Department received a report of a missing person from her home in Ishpeming. Lacie Borchert was last seen at her residence at 3 a.m. early Friday morning.

The vehicle found earlier in the day was also identified as the vehicle Borchert usually drives.

Officers went back to the scene where the vehicle was found and conducted a search for Borchert, which is when they located the body of the victim.

Borchert’s body was transported to U.P. Health Systems – Marquette where an autopsy will be performed.

Anyone who had contact with Borchert recently are asked to contact the Ishpeming Police Department at (906) 486-4416.

The investigation is ongoing and Local 3 will update the story once more information becomes available.

