Jeffrey’s Restaurant in Marquette holds donation collection for service industry workers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Jeffrey’s Family Restaurant is finding ways to give back to its community.

These are trying times for everyone, especially for restaurant owners. But even amongst their own struggles, Jeffrey’s is helping to spread some holiday cheer to those who may need it most.

“Me and Jessica, my manager, we came here yesterday and we were thinking, ‘What can we do that’s a little bit different than trying to get people in for take-outs and for deliveries and things like that?'” said owner Jeff Erickson. “We thought well we’re going to try and help the service industry. So we decided to get presents and donations and things from anyone who wants to.”

The restaurant is collecting non-perishable foods, toys, and any other items to be donated to people who are out-of-work or service industry employees in the community.

“I just love people and I love to serve, and I really miss having people in my restaurant to eat, so I’m going to try to help out, and help out as best I can with any presents or whatever you need during the holiday season.”

Items can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the restaurant on 300 South McClellan Ave in Marquette. If you or someone you know is in need of gifts for your children this year, reach out to Jeffrey’s on Facebook or give them a call to set up a time, (906) 225-5445, to choose from the items they’ve collected.

The distribution will begin next week.