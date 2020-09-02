Jo-Kay Corral, a hands-on experience farm opens Friday and Saturday for the season

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Jo-Kay Corral is opening for the season. It’s a farm that offers interested people a hands-on experience to learn about life on the farm and the animals that call it home.

The farm will be open Fridays (4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.) and Saturdays (10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.) starting on September 4 until October 17.

Jodi McIlhany spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about what the farm has to offer. Joining Jodi was a beloved animal at the farm, Hattie the chicken.

Entry fee is $8 per person. Children 24 months and younger are free. Pony rides are $5.



