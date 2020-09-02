Jo-Kay Corral, a hands-on experience farm opens Friday and Saturday for the season

North Central UP

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Jo-Kay Corral is opening for the season. It’s a farm that offers interested people a hands-on experience to learn about life on the farm and the animals that call it home.

The farm will be open Fridays (4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.) and Saturdays (10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.) starting on September 4 until October 17.

Jodi McIlhany spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about what the farm has to offer. Joining Jodi was a beloved animal at the farm, Hattie the chicken.

Entry fee is $8 per person. Children 24 months and younger are free. Pony rides are $5.

For more information on the farm, click here.

Latest stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story