Juvenile run away reported missing in Forsyth Township

FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — A juvenile run away has been reported missing by the Forsyth Township Police Department.

Samantha Ogea was last seen on K.I. Sawyer on July 13.

Samantha Ogea

She was also missing during the month of June, but was later found.

If anyone has any information or have seen Ogea, please contact the Forsyth Township Police Department at (906) 346-9224 or call their central dispatch at (906) 475-9912.

This is an ongoing investigation and Local 3 will update once more information becomes available.

