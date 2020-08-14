K.I. Sawyer hydrant flushing August 17 – August 31, 2020

K.I. SAWYER, Mich., (WJMN) – The K.I. Sawyer Water Department will begin fire hydrant flushing Monday, August 17 through the end of the month.
Hydrants are flushed periodically to remove sediment buildup in water mains and to exercise the fire hydrants to ensure they work properly.
Some discoloration of water may occur during and after the flushing. If you notice discolored water in your home, run all the cold water faucets, not hot, until the discoloration clears. Using hot water to flush will put the sediments into your water heater.
The K.I. Sawyer Water Department recommends running the water in your home until discoloration clears before drinking.
The discolored water is safe to drink although it may not be aesthetically pleasing.
