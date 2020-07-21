Keeping the music alive, Hiawatha Music Co-op selling ‘Un-festival’ shirts to help balance lost income from canceling 2020 festival

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival didn’t happen this year but that isn’t stopping people from getting in the spirit.

Hiawatha Music Co-op was expecting about $150,000 in income from ticket sales, camping tags and parking passes at this year’s event. Earlier this summer the Keep The Music Going Festival Recovery Campaign was established to help raise funds in it’s place. Now, t-shirts are for sale to help raise money too.

“We wanted to get them ready for the weekend of the festival and we did actually have some folks out at Tourist Park this weekend camping and playing some music,” said Susan Divine, Executive Director, Hiawatha Music Co-op. “It wasn’t a festival, but it was a little bit like it and we did sell some t-shirts out there as well.”

The shirts are $23 and can be purchased online or at their location at 1015 N. Third Street in downtown Marquette.

To just make a donation to their GoFundMe page, click here. For more information on the campaign, click here.

Every Thursday at the 7 p.m. the Hiawatha Music Co-op Facebook page also holds a live virtual concert available for fans.

