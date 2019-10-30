Lake Superior Life Care & Hospice to hold events for National Hospice and Palliative Care Month

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)– November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month.

In honor of this month, Lake Superior Life Care and Hospice has events planned to spread awareness about hospice and palliative care.

Events include; Bells for Hospice, The Heart of the Moment, Movie Day for Veterans, Casual for a Cause and Thanksgiving Dinner at the Trillium House.

Tonya Pontel from Lake Superior Life Care and Hospice spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the events.

