League of Women Voters holds virtual forum for Marquette County Sheriff candidates

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A Marquette County Sheriff Candidate Forum was held on the evening of October 8 by the League of Women Voters of Marquette County.

The recording for the forum is now made available to the public. It can be found on the League’s website page, their Facebook page, and on YouTube.

There are two candidates running for Marquette County Sheriff: Joseph Kozub and Gregory Zyburt. Both candidates were invited to participate. Candidate Kozub did not participate in the forum. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Candidate Forum follows the format established by the League of Women Voters of Marquette County including the League’s “empty chair forum policy” which allows the League to proceed with a forum with only one candidate when one of the candidates does not respond or accept an invitation to the forum, or when a candidate accepts but does not appear at the forum.

Due to COVID-19, the forum was conducted virtually and recorded for viewing by the public. The forum included an opening statement, the candidate’s answers to questions submitted in advance by community members, and a closing statement. The moderator for the event was League member, Jo Foley.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed

and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major policy issues,

and influences public policy through education and advocacy. The League never supports or

opposes political parties or candidates.

The local League welcomes new members. Membership is open to anyone who is 16 or older. For more information contact Darlene T. Allen at 906-225-9103 or dthomsona@gmail.com.