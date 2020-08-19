League of Women Voters talk anniversary of 19th amendment

MARQUETTE, Mich., (WJMN) – The 19th Amendment was ratified on August 18, 1920, giving women the right to vote nationally.

Darlene Allen, President of the League of Women Voters of Marquette County, says they celebrated the anniversary in conjunction with the Marquette Regional History Center with a reenactment of its ratification back in January.

“It was really great because the regional history center had some good information about some of the local efforts that were put forward to gain the right to vote,” said Allen. “They acknowledged the early suffragists in Marquette County.”

Abby Longyear Roberts led the Women’s Welfare Club which sent a delegate to the Michigan State Equal Suffrage Convention held in 1915 in Saginaw. The League of Women Voters of Marquette County was established in 1968. Allen says they are a non-partisan organization that encourages informed and active participation in government.

“We want people to take part and be aware of how to take part and then also be informed about the choices that they’re making,” said Allen. “So, the league does a lot of work on providing information on the candidates that are running for office and any ballot proposals that will be appearing.”

The fight for women’s suffrage persisted for 70 years. Several states and U.S. territories granted women the right to vote in State elections during that time, but women still could not vote in presidential elections. Allen says although it’s been 100 years since the amendment was ratified, there is still a long way to go.

“Women are definitely underrepresented in government and we need to improve upon that,” said Allen. “We’re still waiting for the equal rights amendment, when you look at the suffrage movement itself there were certain groups that were disenfranchised from that.”

Allen says people of color were not as included in the suffrage movement. Shes says there were many people of color who were leading in the issues, but they were unfortunately underrepresented.

“It wasn’t until the passage of the Voting Rights Act in the sixties that people of color actually were able to access their right to vote,” said Allen. “They were still very disenfranchised with a lot of the rules and things in place.”

According to Allen, they are still fighting against some barriers to voting. She says long lines at polling places are one example of why they need to work harder to make voting more accessible to everyone. Allen says in Marquette county she thinks we are lucky with voting accessibility.

“Particularly this year with COVID-19 we’ve seen some challenges, I know our county, city and township clerks work really hard to make voting accessible,” said Allen. “They do what they can to have extended office hours the weekend before the voting, right now a lot of offices are closed so it has to be by appointment and so it’s not so much a matter of trying to get in the way of voting locally it’s a matter of dealing with the COVID and making it accessible.” \

Absentee ballots aren’t new this year, but there are more concerns about them compared to in recent years. Allen says people should be able to overcome the difficulties that may arise with absentee voting by planning ahead. She says starting August 20 people can go online and request an absentee ballot for November’s election.

To get involved with the League of Women Voters, visit their website. Students do not have to pay the membership fee to join the league. Anyone over the age of 16 is welcome to join the League of Women Voters.

Latest News