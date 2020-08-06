Life on the farm with 4-H youth

SKANDIA, Mich. (WJMN) – You can definitely hear the sounds of farm animals as you roll into Frosty Acres Farm in Skandia. The animals behind the ‘bahhs’ and the ‘moos’ is something Ansel Frost and Andrew and Marissa Strohm are passionate about and one way they can express it and learn more is through 4-H.

“I’ve been in 4-H since I was eight-years-old,” said Andrew.

With all different types of 4-H groups, 17-year-old Andrew focuses on agriculture.

“I have grown up on a farm,” said Andrew. “I’ve been on a farm since I was a little kid. I just love the hard work that you have to put in and animals are fun to be around and to work with.”

His best friend, Ansel is in 4-H too and it’s easy to see that the two bond when it comes to farming.

“We do everything together pretty much,” said Ansel. “Yesterday we went downstate to artificially inseminate my sheep. We go on walks together. Go to his house and walk his cows. It’s really good to have somebody close too.”

Ansel says 4-Hhas given him a way to connect and learn from others with an interest in the industry.

“We just started off as doing pigs and then we got sheep and goats and steer so it just kind of grew over the years,” said Ansel.

Andrew’s little sister Marissa is also into 4-H as well and loves life on the farm.

“I like to just see the animals everyday and sometimes you just get a good bond with a certain animal and it’s just fun to see them everyday.”

Marissa’s favorite animal to take care of are goats.

“They’re just like tiny fun animals to just play with and they’re just really cute,” said Marissa.

With fairs being canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, youth are not able to showcase and auction off their livestock like they normally would.

“You know, it was really tough,” said Ansel. “That’s how we show off the hard work that we’ve done and we don’t get to do that this year.”

Instead, they are selling their animals privately. People interested in purchasing livestock can contact Liana Pepin with 4-H Youth development at deisenro@msu.edu.

