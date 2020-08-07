Lions hosting can drive August 8 to fundraise for community projects

MARQUETTE, Mich., (WJMN) – The Lions club hosted a can drive in May that raised $8,000 for children with cancer in the Upper Peninsula, Saturday they will hold another collection that will raise funds for their other projects.

Lioness Gretchen Preston says the collection will take place from 10:00 AM until noon on August 8th at the Lions Lakeside park near the corner of Front and Fisher streets. She says all of the money raised will be used to help members of the Marquette community.

“This Saturday, August 8th, is for the Marquette Lion’s Club for our community projects, we provide free eyeglasses, eye exams , hearing aids, dictionaries for kids, we make donations to the foodbank,” said Preston. “We’re really here to help our community wherever they need us. One of our mottos is where there’s a need, there’s a lion.”

The Lions are only able to accept plastic bottles and aluminum cans for their drive, but they will be collecting eyeglasses and hearing aids too. Preston says they will isolate the cans for two weeks before beginning to sort them.

“We’re going to be loading the cans and plastic bottles into plastic bags, putting them into a u-haul trailer, and then taking them to the chicken barn at the Marquette County Fairgrounds where they will be isolated for two weeks,” said Preston. “Then on the 17th of August we will begin sorting and counting the cans.”

After the cans are sorted by brand and put into bags of 240 cans or bottles, they will be taken to Econofoods where they will be turned in for money. The Lions are asking that people keep COVID-19 guidelines in mind for the collection.

“We’re asking you to stay in your cars, to drive into the park we ask you to wear your mask in your car.” said Preston. “When you come into the park there will be a Lions member or a volunteer that will greet you, and ask you to open your car door or your back hatch and we will take your donations out of your car.”

The Marquette Lions were established 101 years ago and were the first chartered Lions organization in Michigan. The park where they are collecting donations was their centennial project and Preston says they hope to make additions to the park soon.