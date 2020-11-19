Little Brothers-Friends of the Elderly in need of volunteers to deliver Thanksgiving meals in Copper Country, Marquette areas

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – With Thanksgiving just a week away, Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly – Upper Michigan Chapter is in need of some extra help.

Every year the non-profit organization holds a sit-down Thanksgiving meal for lonely, isolated elders ages 60 and older in the community. However, with COVID-19, all meals will be delivered only. All available meal reservations have been filled, which means volunteers are needed to pick up the meals and deliver them to the homes of the elderly across the U.P.

A small group of people will be prepping all the classic Thanksgiving fixings: turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, beet salad, vegetables, and pie. As well as the meal, each delivery will include a flower, a treat cup filled with candy, and other small details to make the holidays a bit more special.

All volunteers will be screened, are required to wear face masks, and practice safe social distancing and all kitchen volunteers are required to wear a face shield over their face masks. Face shields will be provided.

If you’re interested in delivering meals, you must register online. Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly website has all the information, including which location you would like to volunteer, a video on how the non-profit is upholding COVID-19 precautions, and more about the program.

There are multiple sites in Baraga, Calumet, Hancock, Houghton, Marquette, and Ontonagon.

The pick-up site in Marquette will be at Messiah Lutheran Church from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers are required to wear masks and gloves during the delivery and follow physical distancing guidelines.

If you’re unable to volunteer, monetary donations are also accepted to help cover the cost of the food and supplies.

If anyone wants to send a donation, they can call the Marquette office at 906-273-2575.