‘Living in a World of Angels’ display in Harlow Park to lift community’s spirits, educate on hospice

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – In honor of November being National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, U.P. Home Health & Hospice are helping to raise awareness for hospice care.

If you drive by Harlow Park in downtown Marquette, you might spot some angels hanging from trees or on light poles. The display is called ‘Living in a World of Angels’. Its purpose is to lift the spirits of the community, while also providing education on hospice care.

“What it’s encouraging our community members to do is just go out and about and see the angels among us,” said Kori Tossava, director of community service for U.P. Home Health & Hospice. “Hospice is about living. It’s about not just about the care of the professionals, but it’s about the care of the family and the friends that are caring for that individual. And really we just want to be able to encourage people to, during these very, very stressful times, to look on the bright side and to understand and feel a little bit uplifted with what we’re able to do.”

The U.P. Hospice Foundation, the agency’s nonprofit foundation, is excited to join in this endeavor.

“Educating our community about hospice is an integral part of our mission. We are proud and excited to join the agency and, with the support of truly dedicated volunteers, share these activities with our community,” stated Jack Frost, board member.

‘Living in a World of Angels’ will be displayed at Harlow Park through the month of November. U.P. Home Health and Hospice is also inviting community members to decorate their own homes or yards with angels.

You can share your angels with U.P Home Health and Hospice’s Facebook page or email them to angels@uphomehealth.org.