Local agencies rescue injured downstate teen from Sugar Loaf Mountain

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office along with the Marquette Township Fire and Rescue Department, and Chocolay Township Fire and Rescue responded to an injured hiker at the top of Sugar Loaf Mountain.
A downstate family was hiking the mountain, while descending, a 14-year-old youth received a knee injury.
His family tried to help him down the mountain, but the youth was in too much pain to continue. The family called authorities for help.
A stokes basket with a large soft tire was used to navigate the rugged terrain and bring the injured hiker down the mountain.
The youth was transported to UPHS-Marquette for treatment.
Latest Stories
- FEMA approves additional $300 per week for unemployed Michiganders
- Caring House in need of donations, especially back to school items for children
- Watch: Postmaster says ‘no idea’ mailboxes, equipment being removed
- Minneapolis plans to rent space to replace burned precinct
- California fires claim 5 lives, threaten thousands of homes