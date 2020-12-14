Local organizations help provide quarantine locations for RATI guests due to COVID-19 case surge

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – With a recent rise of COVID-19 cases within the homeless community in Marquette, local businesses and community members have come together to help out.

Last week, MedNext Laboratories conducted testing on Room at the Inn (RATI)/The Warming Center staff and guests. Out of 30 tests, 16 came back positive.

“It was quite a nightmare to wake up to last Wednesday when I got the results of our shelter tests,” said Nick Emmendorfer, executive director of RATI. “It was a bit of panic at first, but I started to make calls to the appropriate people. And just like every other time we’ve had our backs up against a wall, the community came through.”

Community Action Alger/Marquette, Superior Housing Solutions, RATI, and the Marquette County Health Department partnered up to find quarantine locations for all 27 of The Warming Center guests. The guests are currently quarantined in local hotels for 10 days or until they’re no longer contagious. Each guest is checked up on daily and delivered three meals a day.

“I just want to say thank you to the community, going through some tough times right now. During the holidays, it’s especially important to think of our community’s most vulnerable. We’ve got 27 people, guests of Room at the Inn staying under quarantine. But those people’s needs won’t end once they’re back out of quarantine. We’re still going to want to find these people housing and that we’re meeting their basic needs. So please continue to think of Room at the Inn guests when you go through the holiday season,” said Emmendorfer.

The Warming Center is expected to reopen on Monday, December 21. However, Room at the Inn is still in need of meal donations that will be delivered to the guests. If you’re interested in donating a meal, click here.

Plan to drop off your meal at 5:00 PM at The Warming Center on the day you signed up and staff will handle the packaging and delivery of meals to the guests in hotels.