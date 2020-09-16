Locomotive from U.P. arrives in PA

CARLISLE, Pa (WJMN) — We have an update on The Yankee locomotive that left the Upper Peninsula to be restored.

Wednesday it arrived in Pennsylvania where it’s expected to be for about a year. It was built in the 1860s and once hauled iron ore at the Jackson Mine in Negaunee.



The locomotive is around 60 percent intact and will be fully restored to its original condition.

A man working on the train says, “Our niche is large, industrial artifacts. Other than a full size locomotive they don’t get much heavier or larger than this. Our challenge now is just the rigging and moving it’s just part of what we’ll have to do.”

The locomotive weighs an estimated 8,000 pounds, according to the Michigan Department of Resources.

It will be permanently displayed inside the Michigan Iron Industry Museum when it returns to the U.P.