Man dead after logging truck malfunction in Humboldt Township

HUMBOLDT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — Thursday morning, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man from Ontonagon County was run over by his own logging truck in Humboldt Township.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office have reported that a logging truck driver parked his empty truck on the northbound shoulder of M95.

While the driver was outside of the truck, the unoccupied truck rolled and struck the driver. The truck continued to roll and crashed into the east wall of the Corner Cafe.

The victim is a 60-year-old male from Ontonagon County.

The Michigan State Police Motor Carrier Division plans to inspect the truck.

This is an ongoing investigation and Local 3 will update this story once new information becomes available.

