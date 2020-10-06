Man rescued from house fire in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – In the late evening of October 5, the City of Ishpeming Fire Department responded to a working structure fire on the 600 block of W. Bluff Street. Dispatch reported someone being trapped on the second floor.

When firefighters arrived on scene, heavy smoke was coming from the eaves of the second story of the building. Firefighters performed a primary search of the second floor. A male victim was found on the second story and brought out of the building. Firefighters immediately performed CPR. U.P. Health System Bell arrived on scene shortly after and the victim was transported. Status of the

victim is unknown at this time.

The fire was found in the rear bedroom on the second floor of the structure. Fire was extinguished and building was checked fire spread. Fire was under control in approximately 20 minutes. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. The Michigan State Police Fire Investigator was called to investigate. The house sustained moderate fire and water damage.

There were no firefighter injuries reported.

Assisting at the scene were the Ishpeming Township Fire Department, Marquette County Rescue 131, UP Health System EMS, Ishpeming Police Department, Michigan State Police, UPPCO and Semco. The Red Cross and Pigs-N-Heat are assisting the residents.