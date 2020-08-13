MAPS approves three learning options for students in back to school plan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — The Marquette Area Public School Board of Education approved a plan to move forward with their 2020-21 academic school year.

“In our plan, we have three potential options for students: face to face instruction five days a week, 100% virtual learning, or a hybrid of in person and online (i.e. core classes in person each day and electives online),” MAPS Superintendent William Saunders wrote in a letter to students and parents.

According to reports, the Marquette Board of Education approved the plan 5-1.

Superintendent Saunders said the two questions that parents keep asking is what will the online learning look like and will all MAPS classroom teachers be participating in the online courses.

“I’m proud to say that all our teachers and counselors will be highly involved in educating our online learners. I know I have many more questions to answer to help families make this choice and we’ll do our best to start answering more of those on a daily basis.”

Marquette Area Public Schools will host a Town Hall meeting on August 18 at 4 p.m to bring more clarity to what Fall 2020 will look like and answer many of the questions families have sent in to the school district.

Latest Stories