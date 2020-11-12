MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — In a letter written by Superintendent William Saunders, all students at Marquette Area Public Schools will move to remote learning for two days leading up to Thanksgiving.
MAPS students will attend virtual learning courses Nov. 23 & 24.
“MAPS is committed to remaining flexible throughout this COVID outbreak and desires to make adjustments when necessary for the benefit of students and staff,” wrote William Saunders, Superintendent of Marquette Area Public Schools.
“Over the past few weeks, a small MAPS committee has looked at our strengths and areas for improvement and determined what MAPS teachers really need is time.”
Latest Stories
- Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski tests positive for coronavirus
- Marquette Area Public Schools to move students to remote learning days before Thanksgiving
- Second stimulus checks: Where President-elect Biden stands on $1,200 payments
- Ticketmaster might check for COVID test results, vaccine status before concerts
- MSU Sexual Assault Healthcare Program to open Thursday