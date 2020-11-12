Marquette Area Public Schools to move students to remote learning days before Thanksgiving

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — In a letter written by Superintendent William Saunders, all students at Marquette Area Public Schools will move to remote learning for two days leading up to Thanksgiving.

MAPS students will attend virtual learning courses Nov. 23 & 24.

“MAPS is committed to remaining flexible throughout this COVID outbreak and desires to make adjustments when necessary for the benefit of students and staff,” wrote William Saunders, Superintendent of Marquette Area Public Schools.

“Over the past few weeks, a small MAPS committee has looked at our strengths and areas for improvement and determined what MAPS teachers really need is time.”

