Marquette bar identified as potential COVID-19 exposure site

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — The Marquette County Health Department has labeled a city of Marquette establishments as a potential public exposure sites.

Third Base Bar located at 726 North 3rd Street in Marquette has been identified by MCHD and contact tracing as the exposure site.

The Marquette County Health Department recommends that anyone who visited Third Base Bar on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and contact your medical provider should you become symptomatic.

MCHD reminds people to avoid close contact with people who are not part of your household as even people with mild or no symptoms can spread the virus. Masking, washing hands, and maintaining a 6- foot distance are steps that you can take to protect yourself and your loved ones.

Latest Stories