Marquette bike path mural project gets splash of color

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The first major project from the Marquette Public Arts Commission continues to grow. On Tuesday, bright pops of color were added to the mural at Founders Landing. It’s one of five locations along the Holly Greer Bike Path which were designated for the project.

Locations and words include:

Founder’s Landing; “REMEMBER”

Marquette Commons; “GRATITUDE”

Mattson Lower Harbor Park; “DREAM”

Between Picnic Rocks & McCarty’s Cove; “RESPECT”

Clark Lambros Park; “HOPE”

There was a call for artists to submit their designs. Michele Tuccini was selected to put her touch on the word, “REMEMBER.” Tuccini took a break from painting to talk about her inspiration for the design or bikes through the ages.

Michele Tuccini – Artist

“With remember, I was trying to go back to a historical thing and I thought, oh, like a historical bike. So I pictured the bike with the great big wheel and the small wheel on it. Then I thought, well, we’re going to do some of the bikes like we had when we were children. Some we started with training wheels. Maybe most girls had a bike with a little basket on the front, you know, something that we remember,” said Tuccini.

Members of Tuccini’s painting group were helping add color to the letters on Tuesday. She talked with us about what the word meant to them.

“I know when we were talking about this with my painting groups with the bikes, it was quite the conversation among the gals about their first bike that they got and how old they were, what kind of bike it was and what they remember about bikes and who bought their bike with her babysitting money and every kid in the family used it after she bought it. I just laughed and said we haven’t even started yet and we’re all remembering.”

Tuccini said the project is a conversation starter and she’s had the opportunity to talk with people as they pass by. People she wouldn’t normally be able to speak with.

Also on hand during Tuesday’s project was Maureen Tyrrell with the Marquette Public Arts Commission. She talked with us about the work that’s gone into getting this first project on the ground.

Maureen Tyrrell, Marquette Public Arts Commission

“This is our first major project that we’ve been able to initiate for the Marquette Public Arts Commission. We spent the last couple years working on our policies and procedures that we will move forward with. From here on out we can start focusing on more projects,” said Tyrrell.

While Tyrrell didn’t design any of the murals, she is dedicated to bringing more projects to the community.

“I’m not an artist but I feel passionately that art is important in our community. I feel that if we can foster that recognition that art is important, we can continue to grow that in our community,” added Tyrrell.

The bicycles will be added on Wednesday and the other artists will be adding their touch to the other words in the coming days.